It was a banner year for jaw-dropping tech headlines

The year 2022 may mark a turning point in the trajectory of many tech giants. Meta, shedding billions per quarter, mainly due to over-investment in virtual reality technology, laid off 13 percent of its workforce. Twitter suffered at the hands of the Elon Musk takeover to the point of facing bankruptcy and even Amazon seems to have reached a point of retreat from its aggressive growth ambitions. Of all the seemingly unreal developments, perhaps the most tangible has been the ascent of AI that made headlines (frightening to many) for the ability to spontaneously generate original artwork or answer questions in human fashion (see: ChatGPT).