J.C. Penney asks bankruptcy court for more time to talk with lenders

Retail News
J.C. Penney asks bankruptcy court for more time to talk with lendersThe Dallas Morning News 07/08/2020
Joshua Sussberg of Kirkland & Ellis is representing J.C. Penney in the retailer’s legal proceedings in bankruptcy court. “We’re going to need more time,” he told the court yesterday. “Our conversations have been incredibly productive (with lenders). We believe we will come to an agreement and solution and avoid the outcome no one wants.”
Discussions
