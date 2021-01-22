J.C. Penney latest retailer to cut ties with My Pillow

Retail News

USA Today

J.C. Penney has followed Bed Bath & Beyond, H-E-B, Kohl’s and Wayfair in ending its business relationship with My Pillow as that company’s CEO and founder, Mike Lindell, continues to promote fake conspiracy theories that the November presidential election was rigged to elect Joe Biden as president. Macy’s website said My Pillow products were out-of-stock with a note that the items “may not be available again.”