JBS paying $20 million to settle bacon price fixing suit

JBS paying $20 million to settle bacon price fixing suitThe Associated Press/Fortune 09/21/2022
JBS will pay $20 million to settle a lawsuit that accused the meat producer of conspiring with other companies to inflate the price of pork. The price-fixing suit is one of several making their way through the U.S. legal system as consumer watchdogs and others question whether businesses have engaged in profiteering.
