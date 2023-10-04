Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Against McDonald’s and Wendy’s That Claimed Their Burgers Looked Much Bigger in Ads Than in Real Life
Business Insider
A lawsuit claiming that McDonald’s and Wendy’s burgers appeared larger in advertisements than in reality has been dismissed by a judge. The plaintiff, Justin Chimienti, alleged that both fast-food chains engaged in deceptive trade practices by using undercooked patties in ads to create the illusion of increased size. However, the judge ruled that Chimienti failed to demonstrate that a reasonable customer would likely be misled by the advertisements about the size of the burgers, citing that both companies disclose calorie content and patty weights on their websites.
