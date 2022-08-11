Judge says Walgreens contributed to San Francisco’s opioid crisis

Retail News

ABC News

A federal judge has ruled that Walgreens can be held responsible for contributing to the opioid crisis in San Francisco. U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer wrote in his decision, “Walgreens pharmacies in San Francisco dispensed hundreds of thousands of red flag opioid prescriptions without performing adequate due diligence. Tens of thousands of these prescriptions were written by doctors with suspect prescribing patterns. The evidence showed that Walgreens did not provide its pharmacists with sufficient time, staffing, or resources to perform due diligence on these prescriptions.”