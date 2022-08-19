Judge tells Starbucks to rehire seven pro-union baristas it fired

Retail News

The Washington Post

A federal judge yesterday ordered Starbucks to reinstate seven baristas it fired after they spoke with a local TV station in Memphis about their plans to unionize. Starbucks said that it would appeal the judge’s ruling. Reggie Borges, a Starbucks spokesperson, said that those it fired “violated numerous policies and failed to maintain a secure work environment and safety standards. Interest in a union does not exempt partners from following policies that are in place to protect partners, our customers and the communities we serve.”