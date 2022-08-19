Judge tells Starbucks to rehire seven pro-union baristas it fired

Retail News
Judge tells Starbucks to rehire seven pro-union baristas it firedThe Washington Post 08/19/2022
A federal judge yesterday ordered Starbucks to reinstate seven baristas it fired after they spoke with a local TV station in Memphis about their plans to unionize. Starbucks said that it would appeal the judge’s ruling. Reggie Borges, a Starbucks spokesperson, said that those it fired “violated numerous policies and failed to maintain a secure work environment and safety standards. Interest in a union does not exempt partners from following policies that are in place to protect partners, our customers and the communities we serve.”
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!