Justice Department disputes Neiman Marcus handing out executive bonuses

Retail News
Justice Department disputes Neiman Marcus handing out executive bonusesThe Wall Street Journal 07/16/2020
An official from the Justice Department said that Neiman Marcus Group CEO Geoffroy van Raemdonck and other top executives don’t deserve up to $10 million in bonuses unless the company can demonstrate that they help improve its earnings. U.S. bankruptcy law prohibits companies from handing out “pay-to-stay” bonuses.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!