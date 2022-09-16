Kanye is breaking up with Gap

Retail News
Kanye is breaking up with GapCNBC 09/16/2022
Kanye West has terminated his contract with Gap after claiming the retailer failed to meet its contractual agreement with the rapper and entrepreneur. “It was always a dream of mine to be at the Gap and to bring the best product possible,” Mr. West said “Closing Bell” on Thursday. “Obviously there’s always struggles and back-and-forth when you’re trying to build something new and integrate teams.”
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!