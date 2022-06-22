Kellogg to split into three separate companies

Retail News
Kellogg to split into three separate companiesCNBC 06/21/2022
Kellogg plans to split its business into three independent public companies — cereal, snacking and plant-based products. “These businesses all have significant standalone potential, and an enhanced focus will enable them to better direct their resources toward their distinct strategic priorities,” CEO Steve Cahillane said in a statement.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!