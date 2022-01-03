Retail News

Kimberly-Clark acquires direct-to-consumer feminine care brand

The Dallas Morning News 02/28/2022

Kimberly Clark has acquired a majority stake in Thin, a consumer-direct brand known for its period underwear. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. “Kimberly-Clark invented the ‘femcare’ category 100 years ago and Thinx invented the ‘femtech’ category nine years ago. It’s fitting that we will be working more closely with a like-minded organization to realize our mission and vision, and to enable Thinx underwear to more quickly become a mainstream product for period and bladder leak needs,” said Thinx CEO Maria Molland.

