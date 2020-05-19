Kohl’s reports strong online sales as it begins reopening stores

Retail News
Kohl’s reports strong online sales as it begins reopening storesReuters/Yahoo Finance 05/19/2020
Kohl’s reports that its online sales grew 24 percent during the first quarter, and 60 percent in April, as it begins to reopen about half its stores in states across the country. The retailer reported a loss of $541 million during the quarter as stores were forced to close due to the coronavirus outbreak.
