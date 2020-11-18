Kohl’s sales dropped 13.3 percent in latest results

Retail News
Kohl’s sales dropped 13.3 percent in latest resultsMilwaukee Journal Sentinel 11/17/2020
Kohl’s reported a 13.3 percent decline in sales during the third quarter as consumers continue to cut back on purchasing apparel. The latest report did, however, show improvement over recent quarters. The chain’s sales fell 22.9 percent in the second quarter and 43.5 percent in the first. The retailer reported that its online business remained strong and that it showed an improvement on its profit margins.
Discussions
