Kohl’s upping cash back rewards for Black Friday week

Kohl’s will offer $15 cash back for every $50 spent between November 20 and 25. That’s up from the chain’s typical $10 reward. “Our customers have made it clear that value is more important than ever this season,” said Christie Raymond, Kohl’s chief marketing officer. “That’s why it was incredibly important to us to offer savings events that not only give customers the choice of when to shop, but the confidence in knowing they are getting a great value on gifts for their loved ones every time they choose Kohl’s.”