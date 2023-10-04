Krispy Kreme Looks To Sell Insomnia Cookies Unit

Krispy Kreme is considering options for its Insomnia Cookies unit, which may include a sale, as the company shifts its attention back to its core business of doughnut sales. This move aligns with a broader trend among U.S. packaged food companies, such as Campbell Soup and JM Smucker, to reevaluate their brand portfolios due to declining growth after the pandemic. Insomnia Cookies, operating in three countries with over 250 bakeries, is projected to generate around $230 million in revenue for fiscal year 2023.