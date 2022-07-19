Kroger adds virtual food court to Dallas store

Retail News
Kroger has opened a “restaurant hub” with Kitchen United MIX at one of the grocery chain’s stores in Dallas. “We are always looking for new and unique ways to help our customers answer the ‘What’s for dinner tonight?’ question,” Keith Shoemaker, president of the Kroger Dallas Division, said in a statement. “The collaboration with Kitchen United is special because customers’ restaurant-quality meal will be crafted while they’re shopping for the fresh food and pantry staples their families need.”
