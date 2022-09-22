Kroger associate suing grocer over mass shooting incident

Retail News

Fox13 Memphis/Yahoo News

Mariko Jenkins worked at a Kroger in Collierville, TN, when he was shot by a recently fired employee of a third-party sushi firm operating in the store. The shooter injured 15 and killed another before taking his own life. Mr. Jenkins has filed suit against Kroger alleging that it and Snowfox, the sushi vendor, “knew or should have known that (the shooter) presented a danger” based on his history of being confrontational towards employees and shoppers.