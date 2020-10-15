Kroger debuts 50 new own-brand vegan products

Retail News

Kroger announced the rollout of 50 new plant-based items to its Simple Truth private label line. Sales of Simple Truth products generate $2.5 billion in annual sales for Kroger. “As our customers’ eating styles and health and wellness goals continue to evolve, Simple Truth will continue to deliver an unmatched combination of quality and value for natural, organic and plant-based foods,” said Brad Studer, senior director of Our Brands at Kroger.