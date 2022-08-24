Kroger opens two new ‘spoke’ distribution facilities

Retail News
Kroger opens two new ‘spoke’ distribution facilitiesSupermarket News 08/24/2022
Kroger has opened spoke distribution facilities in the Chicago and Nashville markets to enable it to expand its home delivery reach. The cross-dock warehouses, which measure 80,000 and 40,000 square feet respectively, will enable Kroger to reach customers within 200 miles of larger automated customer fulfillment centers using Ocado technology.
Discussions
