Kroger posts big gain in online sales

Cincinnati Enquirer/USA Today 09/16/2020

Online sales now represent more than seven percent of Kroger’s total sales after the grocer saw digitally-based revenues jump 127 percent. An analysis by the Cincinnati Enquirer says Kroger’s online sales have risen to $5.8 billion over the past year with the likelihood they will top $7 billion by the end of 2020.

