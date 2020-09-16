Kroger posts big gain in online sales

Retail News
Kroger posts big gain in online salesCincinnati Enquirer/USA Today 09/16/2020
Online sales now represent more than seven percent of Kroger’s total sales after the grocer saw digitally-based revenues jump 127 percent. An analysis by the Cincinnati Enquirer says Kroger’s online sales have risen to $5.8 billion over the past year with the likelihood they will top $7 billion by the end of 2020.
