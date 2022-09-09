Kroger raises its annual forecast after a strong quarter

Retail News

MarketWatch

Kroger’s same-store sales excluding fuel grew 5.8 percent year-over-year in the second quarter and the grocery chain operator’s owned brands were up 10.2 percent during the period. “Our second quarter results provide another proof point that Kroger has the right go-to-market strategy,” said CFO Gary Millerchip. “Our consistent execution of this strategy is building momentum in our business which, combined with sustained food-at-home trends, gives us the confidence to raise our full-year guidance.”