Kroger says workers don’t need to return COVID ‘overpayments’Cincinnati Enquirer 05/19/2020
Kroger sent letters to some employees demanding that they repay what the grocer claimed were overpayments made as part of its Emergency Leave of Absence program in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. After some workers posted the letters on social media, Kroger reconsidered and issued a statement that it would not seek to collect any additional money paid.
