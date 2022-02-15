Kroger workers say they’re having trouble making ends meet

Retail News
Kroger workers say they’re having trouble making ends meetThe New York Times 02/14/2022
Kroger has posted record sales and profits over the last two years, but some of its store associates say they are having trouble putting food on the table and keeping a roof over their heads as they deal with irregular work shifts and low pay, according to a survey of more than 10,000 employees by the Economic Roundtable.
