L.L. Bean offers free classes to help people discover the great outdoors

L.L. Bean, in partnership with Mastercard, is offering free Outdoor Discovery Program courses at select locations in Connecticut, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, New York and Pennsylvania. The goal of the program is to offer students the ability to learn skills such as kayaking and paddle boarding from skilled instructors in a safe setting. “These activities are naturally social distanced because of the paddles. You can’t get that close to anyway, so its great. It’s also a great day to be on the water,” said Dorothy Surprise, a senior director in the program.