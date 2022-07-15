LA may reinstate indoor mask mandate as COVID cases spike

Retail News
LA may reinstate indoor mask mandate as COVID cases spikeCity News Service/NBC Los Angeles 07/14/2022
COVID-19 cases are spiking in Los Angeles County, which will likely prompt authorities to resume an indoor mask mandate. LA County public health director Barbara Ferrer said some may see the action as “a step backwards” but doing so “makes a lot of sense because it helps us to reduce risk.”
