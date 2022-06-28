Retail News

Labor contracts enable associates to defend themselves

The New York Times 06/28/2022

Associates that have sought to defend themselves or others when physical attacks took place in stores often found themselves unemployed afterward. Labor unions are now negotiating self-defense rules into new deals as attacks against associates have jumped since the novel coronavirus pandemic began in the U.S.

