Labor Secretary summons rail companies and unions to Washington

Labor Secretary summons rail companies and unions to WashingtonCNN 09/14/2022
Labor Secretary Marty Walsh is expected to meet with railroad company officials and union representatives of rail workers in the nation’s capital today. About 60,000 union members, primarily represented by the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen and SMART Transportation Division, are set to go on strike after midnight on Friday unless a deal is reached or the federal government steps in to force striking members to return to work.
Discussions
