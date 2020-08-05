Laid-off and furloughed workers expect to get their jobs back

Retail News
Laid-off and furloughed workers expect to get their jobs backThe Washington Post 05/07/2020
Seventy-seven percent of laid-off and furloughed workers expect to be rehired by their employers once businesses reopen, according to a national Washington Post-Ipsos survey. The Labor Department has reported that more than 33 million Americans have filed unemployment benefit claims over the past seven weeks as businesses have been forced to cut staff during the coronavirus pandemic.
