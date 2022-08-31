Legacy Black-owned brands find now is the right time to relaunch

Retail News

The New York Times

Many brands launched to address the specific needs of Black consumers failed to make it big in their first iteration. Some, such as the beauty brand Fashion Fair, are giving it another shot in today’s more favorable market conditions. “Fashion Fair loomed large in my household when I was growing up,” she said Lynn Nottage, a two-time Pulitzer-winning playwright. “It represented Black beauty, it represented sophistication and it was the first makeup that I ever tried on in the mirror.”