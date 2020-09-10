Legal weed shops opening in Maine

Retail News
Legal weed shops opening in MaineWABI 10/08/2020
The citizens of Maine voted in 2016 to legalize sales of cannabis for recreational purposes, but the Marijuana Legalization Act didn’t actually become law until the end of 2018. The opening of stores authorized by the state were further delayed as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic. That’s about to change as eight stores have been given the okay to sell marijuana to the public beginning today.
