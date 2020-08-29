Lego and IKEA team up on toy block storage device

Retail News

Fast Company

Adults all around the world are familiar with the pain that comes from stepping on a Lego block in their bare feet. Now, the toymaker and IKEA have partnered to create a new storage system that kids can also play in. The system, known as Bygglek, is comprised of white boxes that come in four sizes to store blocks. The boxes can be stacked and built upon to become a form of play in their own right.