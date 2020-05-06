Lego pauses ads for police station and White House building blocks

Retail News
Lego pauses ads for police station and White House building blocksCNBC 06/04/2020
Lego has sent an email to online sites that sell its build block sets asking them to stop all marketing for products including police stations, the White House and other items at this time. The toymaker is not asking sellers to stop selling the sets, but simply not promote specific items at a time when the nation has been roiled by protests against racial inequality and abuse of the power.
Discussions
