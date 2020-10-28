Lenders pressure mall owners and retailers over delayed payments

Retail News
Lenders pressure mall owners and retailers over delayed paymentsThe Wall Street Journal 10/27/2020
Banks and other lenders that initially gave mall owners some slack on paying mortgages after the novel coronavirus first hit are starting to push for payment. Some lenders are beginning to pursue foreclosure on some properties driven, in part, because of falling retail property values across much of the U.S.
