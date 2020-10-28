Retail News

Lenders pressure mall owners and retailers over delayed payments

The Wall Street Journal 10/27/2020

Banks and other lenders that initially gave mall owners some slack on paying mortgages after the novel coronavirus first hit are starting to push for payment. Some lenders are beginning to pursue foreclosure on some properties driven, in part, because of falling retail property values across much of the U.S.

