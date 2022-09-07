Levi’s beats the street

Retail News

TheStreet

Levi Strauss’ sales rose 15 percent in the second quarter as the denim giant posted earnings per share that were 26 percent higher than last year. “Although the operating environment remains dynamic, the diversity of our business is providing the resilience and flexibility needed to drive solid financial results in fiscal year 2022, while progressing us on our path to achieve net revenues of $9 to $10 billion and adjusted EBIT margin of 15% by fiscal year 2027,” said CFO Harmit Singh.