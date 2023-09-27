Levi’s CEO, Charles Bergh, revealed his tough approach to restructuring the company, stating that he fired more than half of his executives within his first 18 months in the role to drive cultural change. However, Bergh admitted that he sometimes regretted not removing ill-fitting staff sooner. Under Bergh’s leadership, Levi’s saw significant growth, with an 8% annual revenue increase in 2017, its highest in a decade, and a remarkable 14% revenue growth in 2018, the highest in over 25 years.