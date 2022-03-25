Levi’s disputes former brand president’s story

Retail News

The New York Times

Jennifer Sey, the former brand president for Levi’s, said she left the company after more than 20 years because she became an outcast in the workplace as a result of her views on masking that were shared on social media. Ms. Sey said she had to quit the company rather than resign because Levi’s wanted to silence her with a nondisclosure agreement. Levi’s disputes that story saying that the NDA would not have included “a prohibition on the executive speaking out about matters of public interest such as school closures or on engaging in any legally protected speech.”