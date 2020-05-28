List of bankrupt and closing retailers keeps growing

Retail News

USA Today

Tuesday Morning, which announced plans to close 230 stores this week, joined J.C. Penney, J.Crew, Neiman Marcus and Pier 1 Imports as retailers that have filed for bankruptcy. Coresight Research, which predicted 8,000 store closures before the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. earlier this year, has revised its projection to about 25,000 locations. “That’s unlike anything the industry has ever seen,” Coresight CEO and founder Deborah Weinswig said. “It’s the speed with which it’s all happening which has been a little surprising.”