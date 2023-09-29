Little Caesars, alongside Darden Restaurants and Jack in the Box, is harnessing AI tools to enhance customer experience and optimize operations. Little Caesars employs AI-driven “pizza forecasting” to predict ingredient and pizza quantities required at each location, drastically reducing waste and streamlining service. This technology also facilitates quicker employee training, a vital factor in today’s competitive labor market, with new hires now being efficiently oriented in just 15 minutes.