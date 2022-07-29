Loblaw gets a boost from its discount banners and Shoppers Drug Mart

Retail News

Loblaw Cos. said second-quarter sales increased 2.8 percent year-over-year thanks to good performance at the company’s No Frills and Maxi discount food banners and its Shopper Drug Mart busines. “Loblaw delivered consistent operating and financial results, as customers recognized the value, quality and convenience delivered through our diverse store formats, control-brand products and our PC Optimum loyalty program,” said Loblaw chairman and president Galen Weston.