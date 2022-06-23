Longtime Amazon exec named chief of Worldwide Amazon Stores

Retail News
Longtime Amazon exec named chief of Worldwide Amazon StoresCNBC 06/22/2022
Amazon.com CEO Andy Jassy said that Doug Herrington, a company veteran and member of its S-team executive group, has been named chief of Worldwide Amazon Stores. Mr. Herrington has been integral to the launch of Amazon Fresh. His promotion follows the resignation of Dave Clark, who is joining Flexport, a supply chain software startup.
Discussions
