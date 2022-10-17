Lower shipper container costs not reflected in the cost of goods

Retail News

The Washington Post

The cost of shipping containers has fallen from high price records set in September 2021, but the reduction has not trickled down to the prices of products they carry. Several factors have played into continuing high prices on retail store shelves, including labor costs, rising gas prices and excess inventory. Mike Graziano, a consumer products analyst at RSM, expects that prices will come down at some point. “It’s going to really depend on the product that’s being sold and the company that’s selling the product,” he said.