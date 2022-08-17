Lowe’s paying bonuses to frontline workers to offset inflation

Retail News
Lowe’s paying bonuses to frontline workers to offset inflationThe Wall Street Journal 08/17/2022
Lowe’s said it is paying out $55 million in incremental bonuses to help frontline workers make ends meet during the current inflationary period. The retailer posted a decline in sales as homeowners cut back on home improvement projects as part of an overall pullback on discretionary spending.
