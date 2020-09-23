Lowe’s rolling out pickup lockers for online orders chain-wide

Retail News

Charlotte Business Journal

Lowe’s has sped up plans to add self-service lockers in its stores across the country. The home improvement retailer, which currently has lockers for online order pickup near the front of 50 stores in Charlotte, Philadelphia and the New York tri-state region, expects to have lockers in place at stores in most major metropolitan areas by Thanksgiving, with the balance being added to its 1,700 locations by March. Lowe’s said the installation of the lockers will be completed roughly a year ahead of its original schedule.