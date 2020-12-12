Lululemon posts strong 3Q results

Retail News
Lululemon posts strong 3Q resultsYahoo Finance 12/10/2020
Lululemon posted better than expected sales and earnings for the third quarter as it has continued to see its business make gains during the pandemic. The retailer posted earnings of $1.16 a share, well above the 87 cents expected by analysts. The chain’s sales were $1.12 billion for the quarter, more than 10 percent higher than the consensus on Wall Street.
