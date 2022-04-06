Retail News

Lululemon raises annual forecast as customers keep spending

Reuters 06/03/2022

Lululemon Athletica raised its full-year sales and earnings forecast as inflation has dampened customers’ desire to buy the chain’s athleisure and sportswear. CEO Calvin McDonald said the retailer hasn’t faced pushback from its customers over price increases but would “remain cautious around increasing prices in this period of uncertainty.”

