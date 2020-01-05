Macy’s CEO believes department store retailer will survive COVID-19

Retail News

CNBC

Macy’s CEO Jeff Gennette is optimistic about his company’s “role in American retail.” The 36-year company veteran told CNBC, “I firmly believe that when you think about fashion for America, Macy’s and Bloomingdales are good curators of that [fashion]. We have formats from off-price to luxury, with Last Call to Bloomingdale’s, a gamut of price points, at a national level. I think there are opportunities and white space we can go after.”