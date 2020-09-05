Macy’s delays 1Q earnings announcement until July 1

Retail News
Macy’s delays 1Q earnings announcement until July 1Reuters 05/08/2020
Macy’s has pushed back its first-quarter earnings announcement until July 1 as a result of disruption to its business caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic. The retailer has typically released its first-quarter earnings in past years in mid-May. “These are unprecedented times for the country, the retail landscape and Macy’s,” Chief Executive Officer Jeff Gennette said.
Discussions
