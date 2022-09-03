Macy’s is reworking debt and making investments

Retail News

The Wall Street Journal

Macy’s plans to refinance and pay down debt in the coming weeks. The department store retailer is also looking to buy back shares and make other investments. “We’ve focused on removing those really expensive towers [of debt] that were driven by the Covid pandemic and we put ourselves in a much better position with a much more reasonable rate of return,” said CFO Adrian Mitchell. “The focus can now shift to investing in the growth of the business and building capabilities.”