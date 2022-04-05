Retail News

Macy’s looks for big growth from smaller stores

The Wall Street Journal 05/03/2022

Macy’s inc. is stepping up the pace at which it rolls out smaller standalone department stores at its namesake and Bloomingdale’s chains. The retailer has identified off-mall locations as a key market opportunity. The company has opened five Market by Macy’s locations over the past two years in Atlanta and Texas. The stores measure between 22,000 to 58,000 square feet.

