Retail News

Macy’s to open more standalone Backstage stores

Forbes 10/02/2020

Macy’s, which has seen its sales go from tepid to cold since the novel coronavirus outbreak began earlier this year, is planning to open more standalone Backstage off-price stores in an effort to drum up consumer interest and purchases. The retailer, which originally launched Backstage as a standalone concept, later began to focus more on a store-within-a-store strategy. Its latest announcement has it stepping up both of those initiatives.

